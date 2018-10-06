Clayton Kershaw ripped a pair of towels off his left arm and hopped off the bench. He scooped up his glove and tucked his sweat-matted hair behind his ear. He spoke to no one as he bounded up the stairs. A roar from the Dodger Stadium faithful greeted Kershaw as he reached a personal milestone at 9:01 p.m. on Friday. For the first time in a playoff career which stretched back to 2008, Kershaw was about to take a start into the ninth inning.