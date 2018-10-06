Clayton Kershaw ripped a pair of towels off his left arm and hopped off the bench. He scooped up his glove and tucked his sweat-matted hair behind his ear. He spoke to no one as he bounded up the stairs. A roar from the Dodger Stadium faithful greeted Kershaw as he reached a personal milestone at 9:01 p.m. on Friday. For the first time in a playoff career which stretched back to 2008, Kershaw was about to take a start into the ninth inning.
It was all a ruse, a ploy designed to deplete the deficient roster of the Atlanta Braves in a 3-0 victory in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.
The crowd jeered when manager Dave Roberts followed Kershaw out of the dugout. Moments after Braves catcher Tyler Flowers was announced as a pinch-hitter, Roberts pounced. He called upon Kenley Jansen, forcing Atlanta to burn another player to bat in Flowers’ place. The fans showered Kershaw with cheers. Roberts heard only boos when he returned to the dugout.
TOP OF THE NINTH: Jansen is pitching. Kershaw got a well-deserved standing ovation.Dave Roberts was booed as he walked back to the dugout. Lucas Duda, batting for the pitcher, grounded to first. Acuna singled to right. Uh oh. Camargo popped to first. That’s better. Freeman struck out swinging. Dodgers win, 3-0 and take a 2-0 series lead. Game 3 is Sunday in Atlanta.
BOTTOM OF THE EIGHTH: Arodys Vizcaino pitching. Turner flied to right. Muncy struck out swinging. Kenley Jansen is warming up in the Dodger bullpen. Do they dare turn to him with Kershaw pitching so well? Machado struck out swinging. DODGERS 3, BRAVES 0.
TOP OF THE EIGHTH: Albies lined to short. Inciarte stuck out looking. This is the first time that Kershaw has ever pitched into the eighth inning in any postseason start. Culberson struck out swinging. The line for Kershaw: 8 IP, 2 hits, no walks, 3 strikeouts. 85 pitches, 63 for strikes. Cy Young stuff. DODGERS 3, BRAVES 0
BOTTOM OF SEVENTH: Hernandez popped to short. Grandal grounded to second. Kershaw walked. I’d actually rather have him not expending energy on the bases. Pederson lined to second. DODGERS 3, BRAVES 0.
After Yasiel Puig was thrown out trying to steal in the sixth, he gave a hug and a kiss to former teammate Charlie Culberson, who had tagged him out. It was so precious.