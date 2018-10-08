If the Dodgers have their way, they will finish off the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park on Monday and shift their focus to the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series. But a winner-take-all Game 5 in Los Angeles on Wednesday is a possibility. And if it happens, Clayton Kershaw, who was bypassed for Game 1, would start the game, manager Dave Roberts announced Monday.
“It was pretty simple,” Roberts said. “I think that we had our reasons why we decided on Game 1 versus Game 2. But if there's a potential Game 5, we feel very confident that Clayton should be the guy taking the baseball.”
Rich Hill began Sunday unsure whether he would pitch the next day or in nine days. The Dodgers left-hander’s fate depended on the Game 3’s result.
A Dodgers sweep and he would likely not start until Game 4 of the National League Championship Series scheduled for Oct.16, which would’ve meant a 16-day layoff. A Braves win and he’d be on the mound for Game 4 Monday afternoon at SunTrust Park with a berth in the National League Championship Series within reach.
The first home run Alex Wood gave up to a left-handed hitter this season was blasted off the bat of Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman and landed a few rows beyond the right-field wall, feet from the Chop House, in the sixth inning Sunday night at SunTrust Park. In almost any other scenario it would’ve been an inconsequential blip, one even the best pitchers occasionally encounter when they face All-Star sluggers.
But Sunday was Game 3 of the National League Division Series and the score was tied with the Dodgers vying for a three-game series sweep. The stage was big and the margin for error was slim. So the first-pitch breaking ball that hung until Freeman’s lumber connected and launched it into orbit was a costly mistake. The solo home run was the difference in the Braves’ season-saving 6-5 victory.
The skies were gray. Rain was on the way. An eerie silence had fallen upon the grounds. This was the kind of foreboding you get in a bad novel.
But the performance of the home team had been so futile that a fan felt compelled to heckle his Colorado Rockies, with a voice that rang out loud and clear: “You’re playing the Brewers, for Christ’s sake!”
That was mere minutes after Jesus had hit a home run for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Manny Machado didn’t smile or scowl. He slipped on a yellow designer shirt and nonchalantly shrugged.
“It’s a baseball game,” he said.
As the game was slowly collapsing around his young shoulders Sunday night, debris piling up, chanting fans closing in, Walker Buehler turned to his puzzled infielders with one last show of his renowned confidence.
“We’re fine,” he shouted.
Only this time, he wasn’t. Only this time, his words drifted into the thick air and disappeared into the hostile night.
Justin Turner slipped off his helmet as red fireworks burst above the ballpark. Max Muncy hung his arms over the dugout railing while a techno song from 1999 rattled the rafters of SunTrust Park. Manny Machado had already disappeared inside the clubhouse, where the Dodgers gathered to lick their wounds after a 6-5 defeat by Atlanta in Game 3 of the National League Division Series cost them a chance for a sweep.
The game revealed the paradox of the Dodgers offense. The duo of Muncy and Chris Taylor slugged a pair of home runs early in the night, exhibiting enough might to erase a five-run deficit created by rookie starter Walker Buehler. Turner led a brigade of batters who kept innings alive. Yet as the game drifted toward its conclusion, the hitters could not find a lone tally to match a solo home run struck by Braves All-Star Freddie Freeman off Alex Wood in the sixth inning.
TOP OF NINTH: Right-hander Arodys Vizcaino in to pitch. Joc Pederson, batting for Taylor, singled to right. Turner walked. Muncy had a 3-0 count, but Vizcaino struck him out swinging. Machado struck out swinging at a pitch way outside. The ball went to the backstop, allowing Pederson to move to third and Turner to second. Dozier struck out swinging. Great job by Vizcaino in escaping the jam. BRAVES 6, DODGERS 5. Game 4 is Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT.
BOTTOM OF EIGHTH: Scott Alexander pitching. Brian Dozier at second. Freeman grounded to third. Markakis lined to third. Camargo lined to third. Fast inning. Dodgers are down to their final three outs. BRAVES 6, DODGERS 5.
TOP OF EIGHTH: A.J. Minter pitching for the Braves. Brian Dozier, hitting for Baez, singled to left. Bellinger struck out swinging. Hernandez flied to center. Grandal walked. Puig grounded to short. BRAVES 6, DODGERS 5.