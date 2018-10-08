If the Dodgers have their way, they will finish off the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park on Monday and shift their focus to the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series. But a winner-take-all Game 5 in Los Angeles on Wednesday is a possibility. And if it happens, Clayton Kershaw, who was bypassed for Game 1, would start the game, manager Dave Roberts announced Monday.