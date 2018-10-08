TOP OF THE SIXTH: Touki Toussaint, one of my favorite baseball names of all time, in to pitch for the Braves. Kemp hit a ground-rule double to left. Bellinger grounded to second, Kemp moving to third. The Braves pull the infield in. Hernandez grounded to short, Kemp throw out trying to score. Grandal walked. Runners on first and second, two out. Puig batting for Grandal, Alex Wood up in the bullpen. Puig walked, loading the bases. Taylor, trying to hit the ball from Atlanta back to L.A., grounded to third. DODGERAS 5, BRAVES 5.