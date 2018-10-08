Justin Turner slipped off his helmet as red fireworks burst above the ballpark. Max Muncy hung his arms over the dugout railing while a techno song from 1999 rattled the rafters of SunTrust Park. Manny Machado had already disappeared inside the clubhouse, where the Dodgers gathered to lick their wounds after a 6-5 defeat by Atlanta in Game 3 of the National League Division Series cost them a chance for a sweep.
The game revealed the paradox of the Dodgers offense. The duo of Muncy and Chris Taylor slugged a pair of home runs early in the night, exhibiting enough might to erase a five-run deficit created by rookie starter Walker Buehler. Turner led a brigade of batters who kept innings alive. Yet as the game drifted toward its conclusion, the hitters could not find a lone tally to match a solo home run struck by Braves All-Star Freddie Freeman off Alex Wood in the sixth inning.
TOP OF NINTH: Right-hander Arodys Vizcaino in to pitch. Joc Pederson, batting for Taylor, singled to right. Turner walked. Muncy had a 3-0 count, but Vizcaino struck him out swinging. Machado struck out swinging at a pitch way outside. The ball went to the backstop, allowing Pederson to move to third and Turner to second. Dozier struck out swinging. Great job by Vizcaino in escaping the jam. BRAVES 6, DODGERS 5. Game 4 is Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT.
BOTTOM OF EIGHTH: Scott Alexander pitching. Brian Dozier at second. Freeman grounded to third. Markakis lined to third. Camargo lined to third. Fast inning. Dodgers are down to their final three outs. BRAVES 6, DODGERS 5.
TOP OF EIGHTH: A.J. Minter pitching for the Braves. Brian Dozier, hitting for Baez, singled to left. Bellinger struck out swinging. Hernandez flied to center. Grandal walked. Puig grounded to short. BRAVES 6, DODGERS 5.
BOTTOM OF SEVENTH: Pedro Baez pitching for the Dodgers. Culberson struck out swinging. Lucas Duda, hitting for Sobotka, stuck out swinging. Acuna walked. Inciarte struck out swinging. BRAVES 6, DODGERS 5.
TOP OF SEVENTH: Right-hander Chad Sobotka in to pitch. Turner flied to center. Muncy grounded to second. Machado popped to third. BRAVES 6, DODGERS 5
BOTTOM OF SIXTH: Alex Wood pitching for Dodgers. Yasiel Puig to right field. Freddie Freeman homered to right. Nick Markakis grounded to short. Ryan Madson in to pitch. Camargo struck out swinging. Suzuki singled to right. Albies flied to center. BRAVES 6, DODGERS 5.
TOP OF THE SIXTH: Touki Toussaint, one of my favorite baseball names of all time, in to pitch for the Braves. Kemp hit a ground-rule double to left. Bellinger grounded to second, Kemp moving to third. The Braves pull the infield in. Hernandez grounded to short, Kemp throw out trying to score. Grandal walked. Runners on first and second, two out. Puig batting for Grandal, Alex Wood up in the bullpen. Puig walked, loading the bases. Taylor, trying to hit the ball from Atlanta back to L.A., grounded to third. DODGERAS 5, BRAVES 5.
BOTTOM OF FIFTH: Ryan Flaherty, batting for the pitcher, grounded to second. Acuna struck out swinging. The crowd is very, very quiet now. Inciarte struck out looking. Buehler has retired 10 in a row. DODGERS 5, BRAVES 5.
TOP OF FIFTH: Grandal walked. When you are leading 5-2, the last thing you want to do is walk a guy. Buehler struck out looking. Taylor homered to left. Dodgers cut the lead to 5-4. Turner grounded to third. Left-hander Max Fried replaces Gausman. Muncy HOMERS TO RIGHT-CENTER. The score is tied. I love his bat drop. Machado flied to left. DODGERS 5, BRAVES 5.