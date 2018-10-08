BOTTOM OF SECOND: Nick Markakis walked on four pitches. Johan Camargo struck out swinging. Kurt Suzuki struck out swinging. That walk seemed to anger young Buehler, who blew balls past both batters. Ozzie Albies singled to center and took second on Bellinger’s error, Markakis to third. Charlie Culberson was walked intentionally. Then Buehler walks the pitcher, Sean Newcomb, giving the Braves their first run of the series. Wow, Buehler’s command fell apart quickly. He seems over-amped for the playoffs. Acuna hit a grand slam. And this game is spiraling out of control. It is 5-0 Braves. Inciarte grounded to second. But the damage is done. BRAVES 5, DODGERS 0