TOP OF THE SIXTH: Touki Toussaint, one of my favorite baseball names of all time, in to pitch for the Braves. Kemp hit a ground-rule double to left. Bellinger grounded to second, Kemp moving to third. The Braves pull the infield in. Hernandez grounded to short, Kemp throw out trying to score. Grandal walked. Runners on first and second, two out. Puig batting for Grandal, Alex Wood up in the bullpen. Puig walked, loading the bases. Taylor, trying to hit the ball from Atlanta back to L.A., grounded to third. DODGERAS 5, BRAVES 5.
BOTTOM OF FIFTH: Ryan Flaherty, batting for the pitcher, grounded to second. Acuna struck out swinging. The crowd is very, very quiet now. Inciarte struck out looking. Buehler has retired 10 in a row. DODGERS 5, BRAVES 5.
TOP OF FIFTH: Grandal walked. When you are leading 5-2, the last thing you want to do is walk a guy. Buehler struck out looking. Taylor homered to left. Dodgers cut the lead to 5-4. Turner grounded to third. Left-hander Max Fried replaces Gausman. Muncy HOMERS TO RIGHT-CENTER. The score is tied. I love his bat drop. Machado flied to left. DODGERS 5, BRAVES 5.
BOTTOM OF FOURTH: Suzuki lined to center. Albies flied to center. Culberson struck out swinging. BRAVES 5, DODGERS 2.
TOP OF FOURTH: Kemp grounded to short. Bellinger struck out. Hernandez struck out swinging. BRAVES 5, DODGERS 2.
BOTTOM OF THIRD: Freeman grounded to Buehler. Markakis flied to left. Camargo struck out swinging as it appears Buehler has calmed down. It’s easy to forget that he is only 23 and this is his first postseason game. BRAVES 5, DODGERS 2.
TOP OF THIRD: Enrique Hernandez walked. Yasmani Grandal lined to center. Buehler sacrificed Hernandez to second. Taylor walked. Newcomb is not sharp tonight, so the Dodgers have a chance to come back. Kevin Gausman, who was originally going to start this game, replaces Newcomb. Justin Turner singled to left. Hernandez scored, and so did Taylor when Acuna overran the ball. Turner ends up at second on the play. Max Muncy hits for Freese and walks. Machado struck out swing. The Dodgers get two runs. BRAVES 5, DODGERS 2.
BOTTOM OF SECOND: Nick Markakis walked on four pitches. Johan Camargo struck out swinging. Kurt Suzuki struck out swinging. That walk seemed to anger young Buehler, who blew balls past both batters. Ozzie Albies singled to center and took second on Bellinger’s error, Markakis to third. Charlie Culberson was walked intentionally. Then Buehler walks the pitcher, Sean Newcomb, giving the Braves their first run of the series. Wow, Buehler’s command fell apart quickly. He seems over-amped for the playoffs. Acuna hit a grand slam. And this game is spiraling out of control. It is 5-0 Braves. Inciarte grounded to second. But the damage is done. BRAVES 5, DODGERS 0
TOP OF SECOND: Manny Machado walked. Matt Kemp grounded into a 5-4-3 double play. Cody Bellinger grounded to second. Newcomb looks very good so far, with his four-season fastball reaching 97. But if he relies on just that and a change-up, the Dodgers will figure him out. DODGERS 0, BRAVES 0.
BOTTOM OF FIRST: Ronald Acuna Jr. struck out swinging. Took only three pitches. Ender Inciarte flied to center. Freddie Freeman grounded to third. Quick inning for Buehler. DODGERS 0, BRAVES 0