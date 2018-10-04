Last year, the Dodgers won 104 games and ran away with the division title only to lose in Game 7 of the World Series. This season will have a similar finish. Here are the top five reasons the Dodgers will not win the World Series this year.
1. Bullpen. The three most important things in the postseason: Bullpen, bullpen, bullpen. And the Dodgers’ bullpen has been very erratic this season. Every reliever has had spurts of dominance followed by periods of abject failure. No one has really stepped up to fill the role that Brandon Morrow did last season, when he went 6-0 with a 2.06 ERA during the regular season, followed by 11 nearly flawless postseason appearances that was ruined when an obviously exhausted Morrow gave up four runs in Game 5 against the Houston Astros. The Dodgers moved Kenta Maeda to the bullpen to help in September, but he hasn’t produced the same results he did last postseason. And we haven’t even gotten to the erratic season Kenley Jansen has had by his standards. If it’s 3-2 in the seventh inning with the go-ahead run on second base, who do you want coming in the game?
An All-Star in July, Ross Stripling was left off the Dodgers’ roster for the National League Division Series after a rocky finish to the season. Ryan Madson secured the final spot in the team’s 12-man pitching staff.
Madson did not excel after joining the Dodgers in August, with a 6.48 earned-run average in nine appearances. But Stripling allowed opposing hitters to post a .966 on-base plus slugging percentage in the second half. Madson has postseason experience as a reliever for the Phillies and the Royals.
There were few surprises on the position-player side. Chase Utley did not make the roster.
There has been Champagne, cases and cases of Champagne, so much Champagne that for an entire month, the tunnels underneath Dodger Stadium reek.
There have been celebrations, countless celebrations, from swimming pools in Arizona to a diamond in San Francisco, so many celebrations that players no longer race into a dog pile, they jog into a hug.
There have been moments, memorable moments, Justin Turner spreading his arms, Clayton Kershaw fighting his tears, Yasiel Puig wagging his tongue, enough moments to fill a scoreboard video that will chill.
If Walker Buehler was available to start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, selecting him for the starting assignment Thursday instead of Clayton Kershaw would have marked a symbolic passing of the torch. The decision to start Hyun-Jin Ryu sent an entirely different message, a statement that was less about the pitcher who was chosen and more about the one who wasn’t.
Kershaw isn’t the Guy anymore.
A year ago, Yasmani Grandal was a spectator on most nights. He had started a career-high 113 games behind the plate during the 2017 regular season, starting primarily against right-handed pitchers. Austin Barnes was behind the plate against left-handed starters. But by the time the playoffs rolled around, after Grandal’s abysmal second half and Barnes’ breakthrough campaign, the Dodgers made a decision: Barnes would be their primary catcher, no matter the pitcher’s handedness.
Grandal started the first game of the National League Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He didn’t play again until he started Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Chicago Cubs. Those were his only two starts. He appeared in two games off the bench in the World Series and finished the postseason 0 for 8 with three walks. He became an afterthought as his team went to Game 7 of the World Series.
There was joy in the air at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers were about to open their final home series of the regular season, with a National League West lead that would turn out to be their largest of the year. Billie Jean King had just been welcomed as a new owner of the team.
Jaime Jarrin was three hours from his induction into the Dodgers’ ring of honor. Jarrin is 82, and the Dodgers had just announced a new contract for their Hall of Fame broadcaster. He would be back next year, and the year after that.
The Dodgers had said nothing about a new contract for their manager, Dave Roberts, 46, or their iconic pitcher, Clayton Kershaw, 30. Whether either man would be back next year was uncertain. Mark Walter, the Dodgers’ chairman, had said months ago that he would like to sign Kershaw for life.
The thought flickered through Dave Roberts’ mind when his vision was still clear and his hearing still sharp, before the smoke from in-stadium pyrotechnics clouded the diamond and the blare of the train whistle at Minute Maid Park embedded in his memory.
He stared from the dugout at his fading ace on the mound in the fifth inning of Game 5 of the 2017 World Series. With a three-run lead, two outs and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman at the plate, Roberts pondered his most audacious act as manager of the Dodgers, executed on the sport’s grandest stage: He would take the baseball away from Clayton Kershaw in the middle of an at-bat.
“I’m going to take him out, right now,” Roberts thought as Kershaw snuck a curveball over the plate for a second strike against Bregman. One strike separated the Dodgers from escaping the inning and stepping closer toward the championship that had eluded them since 1988. Roberts believed the best option to collect the strike was warming up in the bullpen, in the person of Kenta Maeda.