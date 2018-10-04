Once again, MLB has sent a tweet before the game saying hello to Hollywood, as if Los Angeles is only known for one thing. They do this all the time. I’m not sure if it’s because they are too lazy to figure out there’s a lot happening in L.A. or if they just think they are clever. Reminds me of the people who say “Houston, we have a problem” to me when they meet me, then act like they are the first ones to ever say it.
It would be like me welcoming the MLB page to the Times twitter page with “Hello, ignorant MLB tweeters.” Actually, in that case it would be correct, so, never mind.
There are still tickets left for Game 2 on Friday against the Braves. Game time is 5 p.m.
Old friend Charlie Culberson starts at shortstop. Let’s hope he used up all his dramatics during the regular season.
No big surprises for the Dodgers in the Game 1 lineup. Well, other than Ryu starting over Kershaw.
Last year, the Dodgers won 104 games and ran away with the division title only to lose in Game 7 of the World Series. This season won’t have the same finish: It will end with a parade in L.A. Here are the top five reasons the Dodgers will win the World Series this year.
1. Starting pitching. The Dodgers have had a rich history of starting pitchers dating back to the days of Dazzy Vance. This year is no exception. The rotation was second in the majors in ERA, led in walks and hits per innings pitched, or WHIP, and is anchored by current ace Clayton Kershaw and future ace Walker Buehler. They also can call upon Rich Hill, Ross Stripling, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Alex Wood and Kenta Maeda, leaving them with the deepest rotation in the playoffs. But the key is Buehler, who has been the dominant No. 2 the Dodgers have been looking for ever since Zack Greinke abandoned ship for Arizona. Beating Kershaw and Buehler on consecutive nights will be a tall task for any team.
Last year, the Dodgers won 104 games and ran away with the division title only to lose in Game 7 of the World Series. This season will have a similar finish. Here are the top five reasons the Dodgers will not win the World Series this year.
1. Bullpen. The three most important things in the postseason: Bullpen, bullpen, bullpen. And the Dodgers’ bullpen has been very erratic this season. Every reliever has had spurts of dominance followed by periods of abject failure. No one has really stepped up to fill the role that Brandon Morrow did last season, when he went 6-0 with a 2.06 ERA during the regular season, followed by 11 nearly flawless postseason appearances that was ruined when an obviously exhausted Morrow gave up four runs in Game 5 against the Houston Astros. The Dodgers moved Kenta Maeda to the bullpen to help in September, but he hasn’t produced the same results he did last postseason. And we haven’t even gotten to the erratic season Kenley Jansen has had by his standards. If it’s 3-2 in the seventh inning with the go-ahead run on second base, who do you want coming in the game?
An All-Star in July, Ross Stripling was left off the Dodgers’ roster for the National League Division Series after a rocky finish to the season. Ryan Madson secured the final spot in the team’s 12-man pitching staff.
Madson did not excel after joining the Dodgers in August, with a 6.48 earned-run average in nine appearances. But Stripling allowed opposing hitters to post a .966 on-base plus slugging percentage in the second half. Madson has postseason experience as a reliever for the Phillies and the Royals.
There were few surprises on the position-player side. Chase Utley did not make the roster.
There has been Champagne, cases and cases of Champagne, so much Champagne that for an entire month, the tunnels underneath Dodger Stadium reek.
There have been celebrations, countless celebrations, from swimming pools in Arizona to a diamond in San Francisco, so many celebrations that players no longer race into a dog pile, they jog into a hug.
There have been moments, memorable moments, Justin Turner spreading his arms, Clayton Kershaw fighting his tears, Yasiel Puig wagging his tongue, enough moments to fill a scoreboard video that will chill.