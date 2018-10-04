Advertisement
Dodgers-Braves Game 1: Live updates from the NLDS

The Dodgers, on a quest to win their first World Series since 1988, won the NL West division title in a tiebreaker game Monday, allowing them to advance to the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves. Game 1 is at 5 p.m. PT today at Dodger Stadium and features Hyun-Jin Ryu against Atlanta’s Mike Foltyniewicz. Stay here as we bring you all the action, pre-game, in-game and post-game with in-game updates, videos and analysis from Andy McCullough, Bill Plaschke, Jorge Castillo, Dylan Hernandez, Maria Torres, Houston Mitchell, Mark Potts, Fidel Martinez and Steve Saldivar.  

