The Atlanta Braves’ decision to start Mike Foltynewicz in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Thursday met little resistance.
Foltynewicz had established himself as the Braves’ ace. After years of waiting for him to take up the mantle, the Braves watched the 26-year-old put together an All-Star first half and finish the season tied for fifth in the NL in ERA. Foltynewicz made a strong enough statement that when manager Brian Snitker announced the news Tuesday he felt emboldened, calling Foltynewicz the Braves’ “legit first guy.”
If Foltynewicz resembled anything close to “legit” in his first playoff appearance, the moment came on one pitch in the Braves’ 6-0 loss to the Dodgers.
Clayton Kershaw entered the interview room at Dodger Stadium on Thursday afternoon in a T-shirt with the collar cut into a V-neck. Sweat stains coated his cap. He had completed a workout in left field minutes earlier, hours before the Dodgers commenced their sixth straight trip to the postseason. It would be the only time Kershaw was on the field Thursday.
Hyun-Jin Ryu, not Kershaw, started Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves. Kershaw was assigned Game 2 on Friday. It was the first time since 2009 Kershaw did not start the first game of the postseason for the Dodgers. The decision, announced late Tuesday, unleashed shock waves. It snatched attention. And it surprised Kershaw.
The entire stadium chanted the starting pitcher’s name in unison: “Ry-u! Ry-u! ”Blue towels waved furiously in the background. The game, and the crowd, belonged to Hyun-Jin Ryu, who finished the at-bat by uncorking a low 91-mph fastball. Ender Inciarte swung and missed.
Strike three. Seven innings, seven zeros on the Dodger Stadium scoreboard. A miracle.
The miracle wasn’t the seven scoreless innings Ryu pitched Thursday in the Dodgers’ postseason opener, a 6-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of their National League Division Series. The miracle was that he was pitching at all at this stage of the year.
The Dodgers were in full swagger for their playoff opener against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, and you know what that means.
Sound effects and exclamation points.
Boom! Eleven minutes into the game, Joc Pederson drives a leadoff home run over the right-center field fence.
Max Muncy watched only a handful of Dodgers games last October. He had spent the season as a member of the Dodgers organization, but not a day as a Dodger. Unable to earn a promotion from triple-A Oklahoma City, Muncy was unsure if he would re-sign over the winter. If the playoffs aired early in the day, he caught snippets at his home outside Dallas. He skipped the late-night drama of the pennant chase.
A year later, as the lights flickered over Dodger Stadium for the first postseason game of 2018, Muncy occupied his regular place in the center of the Dodgers lineup. He had traveled from a minor league obscurity to the cornerstone of a big league lineup, and he played an integral role in a 6-0 drubbing of the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, as a collection of overshadowed figures from last season shared the spotlight.
TOP OF THE NINTH: Alex Wood now pitching. Camargo fouled to right. Freeman struck out swinging. Markakis singled to right. Flowers reached on an infield single to first, Markakis to second. Dylan Floro now pitching. Relax folks, the game is in the bag. Albies grounded to second. Dodgers win, 6-0 and take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series. Game 2 is Friday at Dodger Stadium at 6:30 on FS1.
BOTTOM OF EIGHTH: Right-hander Chad Sobotka in the game. Bellinger grounded to first. Puig walked. Hernandez walked. David Freese hit for Ferguson. Puig and Hernandez stole third and second, respectively. Freese hit a sacrifice fly to right, Puig scoring, Hernandez to third. That has to be the biggest postseason RBI of Freese’s career. Pederson grounded to first. DODGERS 6, BRAVES 0