BOTTOM OF FIFTH: Albies popped to second. Freeman singled to third on a play Turner should have made. Markakis walked. Camargo grounded to short, but everyone is safe thanks to Machado’s error. Great series by Machado so far. I’d rather have Curtis Granderson back. And that will be it for Rich Hill. His defense and a tight strike zone betrayed him today. Ryan Madson is now pitching. He gets Flowers to pop to the catcher and Inciarte to pop to short. Great pitching by Madson to leave the bases loaded. BRAVES 2, DODGERS 1.