TOP OF FOURTH: OK, a lot of defensive changes. Joc Pederson in the game to left field. Taylor moves to center field. Muncy to first base. Bellinger to right field. Hernandez to second base. Freese is out of the game. Perez grounded to third. Moustakas flied to center. Kratz grounded to short and is called safe on a bang-bang play at first. The Dodgers ask for a review and the call is overturned. Kratz is out. Inning over. BREWERS 1, DODGERS 0.