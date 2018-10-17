TOP OF FOURTH: OK, a lot of defensive changes. Joc Pederson in the game to left field. Taylor moves to center field. Muncy to first base. Bellinger to right field. Hernandez to second base. Freese is out of the game. Perez grounded to third. Moustakas flied to center. Kratz grounded to short and is called safe on a bang-bang play at first. The Dodgers ask for a review and the call is overturned. Kratz is out. Inning over. BREWERS 1, DODGERS 0.
BOTTOM OF THIRD: Austin Barnes struck out swinging. Clayton Kershaw walked. Walking the pitcher almost never turns out well. Bellinger struck out swinging. Turner grounded to short, forcing Kershaw at second. BREWERS 1, DODGERS 0.
TOP OF THIRD: Erik Kratz just missed a home run down the left-field line, then struck out swinging. Orlando Arcia singled to left. Brandon Woodruff walked. Walking the pitcher almost never works out well. Cain doubled to center, Arcia scoring, Woodruff stopping at third. Yelich struck out swinging. Braun walked. Aguilar struck out swinging. BREWERS 1, DODGERS 0.
BOTTOM OF SECOND: Max Muncy struck out swinging. Chris Taylor grounded to short. Kiké Hernandez lined to second. This is feeling like a repeat of last night’s game. DODGERS 0, BREWERS 0.
TOP OF SECOND: Jesus Aguilar grounded to short. Hernan Perez grounded to the pitcher. Mike Moustakas struck out swinging. DODGERS 0, BREWERS 0
BOTTOM OF FIRST: Cody Bellinger walked. And that’s it for Wade Miley. Brandon Woodruff is in to pitch. No injury to Miley, just strategy. Six of the next eight hitters are righties, so the Brewers bring in a right-hander. Justin Turner was hit by a pitch. David Freese struck out swinging. Manny Machado grounded into a 6-4-3 double play. DODGERS 0, BREWERS 0
NLCS Game 5. Dodgers vs. Brewers. Clayton Kershaw vs. Wade Miley. Pull up a chair and spend some time with us.
TOP OF FIRST: Lorenzo Cain singled to center. It looked like Bellinger might have caught it, but umpires say no. Dodgers ask for a review. Call stands. Christian Yelich lined to center. Ryan Braun at the plate. Cain was caught stealing. He had the base stolen, but came off the bag. Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who spends more time on the field than his players, disagrees. Braun struck out swinging. DODGERS 0, BREWERS 0
Manny Machado has been fined by Major League Baseball for the incident that sparked a bench-clearing event Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.
The league does not announce player discipline beyond suspensions, but the fine was confirmed to The Times by a person familiar with the matter but not authorized to discuss it. The amount of the fine is not known.