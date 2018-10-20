BOTTOM OF SEVENTH: Grandal catching. Kenta Maeda pitching. Aguilar doubled to deep right. It was an 11-pitch at-bat and Aguilar just hung in there. Dodgers challenged the ruling at second and the umpires ruled him safe. He looked out, though. Moustakas was walked intentionally. Curtis Granderson, batting for Kratz, struck out swinging. That’s the Curtis Granderson we remember and love. Arcia grounded to the pitcher, with the runners moving up to second and third. Domingo Santana, batting for Jeffress, was at the plate when Maeda threw a wild pitch that allowed Aguilar to score. Santana then struck out swinging.