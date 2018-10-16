The guttural roar heard throughout Dodger Stadium early Monday afternoon was a current of air whipping down from the Elysian Hills, bending palms, toppling trash cans.
By nightfall, though, the whoosh wasn't the wind, it was the wipeout.
It was the sound of Dodgers flailing at Milwaukee Brewer fastballs with their useless bats. It was Cody Bellinger waving at a fly ball he did not catch. It was Yasmani Grandal whiffing at just about everything, everywhere, at the plate, behind the plate, you name it.
BOTTOM OF NINTH: Jeremy Jeffress now pitching. Turner singled to center. Machado doubled to left, Turner to third. Bellinger popped to short. Puig walked. Grandal struck out swinging. Dozier struck out looking. The Dodgers had their chances tonight, they just couldn’t get the key hit when they needed it. BREWERS 4, DODGERS 0
TOP OF NINTH: Dylan Floro pitching. Freese at first base. Kemp in left field. Kratz walked. Arcia grounded to third, forcing Kratz at second. Perez singled to left, Arcia stopping at second. Cain struck out swinging and the Brewers attempted a double steal, with Grandal throwing Perez out at second. Grandal finally did something right. BREWERS 4, DODGERS 0.
BOTTOM OF EIGHTH: Joakim Soria pitching. Chris Taylor fouled to first.. Josh Hader pitching. David Freese, batting for Pederson, struck out swinging. Matt Kemp, batting for Muncy, struck out swinging. BREWERS 4, DODGERS 0.
TOP OF EIGHTH: Alex Wood pitching. Chris Taylor in at second. Yelich reached on a bunt single. Braun hit into a rare force play to the right fielder, with Puig able to throw Yelich out at second. Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Braun took second on a passed ball by Grandal. Shaw struck out swinging. Domingo Santana, hitting for Knebel, was walked intentionally. Moustakas flied to right. BREWERS 4, DODGERS 0
BOTTOM OF SEVENTH: Puig struck out swinging. Grandal struck out swinging. Hernandez struck out swinging. BREWERS 4, DODGERS 0
TOP OF SEVENTH: Buehler still pitching. You have to figure this is his last inning, because he is nearing 100 pitches and is due to bat fourth in the bottom of the seventh. Moustakas grounded to second. Kratz doubled to left. Arcia homered to right. Perez lined to right. Cain lined to center. BREWERS 4, DODGERS 0.
BOTTOM OF SIXTH: Muncy struck out swinging. Turner reached second on a throwing error by third baseman Moustakas. That’s it for Chacin, who pitched really well. Hernan Perez coming in to play second. Shaw moving to first, replacing Aguilar. Corey Knebel now pitching. Machado grounded to third. Bellinger struck out swinging.
TOP OF SIXTH: Yelich grounded to short. Braun grounded to short. Shaw tripled to center. Not easy to hit a triple in Dodger Stadium. With Aguilar up, Shaw scored on a wild pitch. It was a ball in the dirt and one Grandal should have stopped. Aguilar grounded to third. BREWERS 2, DODGERS 0