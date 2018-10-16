TOP OF EIGHTH: Alex Wood pitching. Chris Taylor in at second. Yelich reached on a bunt single. Braun hit into a rare force play to the right fielder, with Puig able to throw Yelich out at second. Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Braun took second on a passed ball by Grandal. Shaw struck out swinging. Domingo Santana, hitting for Knebel, was walked intentionally. Moustakas flied to right. BREWERS 4, DODGERS 0