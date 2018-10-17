Clayton Kershaw cannot say he has not thought about the opt-out clause in his contract. He might not linger on the topic internally, but he has heard questions about it more often as the prospect of free agency draws near. Kershaw can opt out of the final two years and $65 million remaining in his deal with the Dodgers soon after the World Series ends. His answer has not changed.
“I have not made a decision,” Kershaw said before Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Brewers.
Kiké Hernandez, who appeared to pin some of the blame for the Game 3 loss to Milwaukee on the fans, has released an apology on Twitter today.
Last night, after the 4-0 loss, Hernandez said, “It’s the playoffs, you’ve got to want it. Today just wasn’t our day. We had no energy. The stadium had no energy. The fans had no energy. Overall, it was a pretty bad game for everybody who calls themselves Dodgers…. It was a playoff game, and it didn’t feel like a playoff game. Not just because of the fans, but because of how we were playing the game.”
Rich Hill walked down to the visitors’ bullpen at Miller Park in the eighth inning Saturday just in case. The Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers were tangled in a tight affair. Extra innings were possible, and if the game ventured beyond the ninth frame, the Dodgers, who only had one reliever remaining by the end of the game, would’ve given the ball to Hill.
It would’ve been an appropriate outing for Hill, who’s spent the last couple weeks unsure of his next assignment. But the Dodgers pulled it out in nine innings so Hill’s original assignment – starting Game 4 – remained unchanged.