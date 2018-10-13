BOTTOM OF EIGHTH: Domingo Santana, batting for Knebel, struck out swinging. Caleb Ferguson replaces Pedro Baez at pitcher. Moustakas walked. Shaw grounded to third, forcing Moustakas at second. Curtis Granderson is up, batting for Kratz, and that brings Kenta Maeda in to pitch. Granderson is the guy the Dodgers acquired at the trade deadline last season who played so poorly he was left off the World Series roster. Granderson flied to deep right, and while Dodger fans had a collective heart attack. Puig made the catch. DODGERS 4, BREWERS 3.
TOP OF EIGHTH: Turner singled to third. Turner HOMERS TO LEFT, 4-3 Dodgers. That will do it for Jeffress, who is being replace by Corey Knebel. There’s more noise in a monastery than there is in Miller Park right now. Muncy singles to left. Machado grounded into a 5-4-3 double play. Bellinger popped to short. DODGERS 4, BREWERS 3.
BOTTOM OF SEVENTH: Pederson to left. Muncy to first. Taylor to second. Pedro Baez pitching. Perez grounded to the pitcher. Cain walked. Yelich flied to center. Braun flied to center. BREWERS 3, DODGERS 2.
TOP OF SEVENTH: Max Muncy, batting for Freese, walked. Machado singled to left, Muncy to second. Bellinger singled to center, Muncy scoring, Machado stopping at second. That will do it for Burnes. Jeremy Jeffress is now pitching. Joc Pederson, batting for Hernandez, singled to right, loading the bases with no one out. You have to get at least one more run here. Puig struck out swinging. Barnes walked, scoring Machado, 3-2 Brewers. Bases still loaded, one out. Yasmani Grandal, batting for the pitcher, grounded into a 4-6-3 double play. Rough series for Grandal. BREWERS 3, DODGERS 2.
BOTTOM OF SIXTH: Alex Wood now pitching. Moustakas strikes out swinging. Shaw homered to center. 3-0 Brewers. Dylan Floro replaces Wood. Kratz grounded to short. Arcia lined to left. BREWERS 3, DODGERS 0.
TOP OF SIXTH: Barnes flied to left. Brain Dozier, batting for Ryan Madson, popped to short. Taylor singled to center. And that will end Miley’s day. Great performance. Travis Shaw moves to first. Hernan Perez in at second. Corbin Burnes now pitching. Turner lined to center.
BOTTOM OF FIFTH: Taylor moves to left field. Cody Bellinger in center field. Kemp out of the game for defensive purposes. Kratz grounded to second. Arcia homers to center. And there is the game’s first run. Miley singled to center. Cain doubled to deep left, Miley stopping at third. And that’s it for Ryu. Ryan Madson is replacing him. Yelich was walked intentionally. Braun grounds slowly to short, Miley scoring, the other runners moving up one base. Aguilar struck out swinging. BREWERS 2, DODGERS 0.
TOP OF FIFTH: Kemp flied to center. Hernandez struck out looking. Puig flied to left. DODGERS 0, BREWERS 0.
BOTTOM OF FOURTH: Braun grounded to second. Aguilar singled to left. Moustakas struck out swinging. Shaw grounded to first. DODGERS 0, BREWERS 0.
Through four scoreless innings
Ryu: 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K’s, 53 pitches, 35 strikes
TOP OF FOURTH: Turner grounded to short. Freese grounded to third. Machado grounded to short. Miley has made 51 pitches through four innings. DODGERS 0, BREWERS 0