Danny Martinez stood in the right field reserve level at Dodger Stadium, holding on to a michelada and all the hope he could muster.
“I’m just crossing my fingers and hoping to the man above that we win,” Martinez said during Game 5 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox.
The Red Sox lead the best-of-seven series three games to one. By the bottom of the second inning of Game 5, Boston had a 2-1 lead on the Dodgers.
BOTTOM OF THIRD: Clayton Kershaw grounded to third. Freese tripled to deep right. With the infield in, Turner grounded to short. Hernandez fouled to right. Dodgers waste a chance. RED SOX 2, DODGERS 1.
TOP OF THIRD: David Price struck out swinging. Betts flied to center. Benintendi grounded to first. RED SOX 2, DODGERS 1
BOTTOM OF SECOND: Max Muncy struck out swinging. Yasiel Puig singled to left-center. Chris Taylor flied to center. Austin Barnes struck out swinging. RED SOX 2, DODGERS 1.
TOP OF SECOND: Brock Holt flied to left. Rafael Devers struck out swinging. Christian Vazquez lined to center. RED SOX 2, DODGERS 1
Janette Roberts and Rose Moore, friends since elementary school, came to Game 5 in matching Dodger blue tutus and feather boas, glittery blue lipstick and World Series caps.
The friends, both 58 and from Gardena, wore the same outfits when the Dodgers played — and won — Game 6 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Halloween last year. This year, their attire is updated with 2018 World Series gear.
The fans still have hope, but things are certainly more subdued during this World Series against the Boston Red Sox, Roberts said.
BOTTOM OF FIRST: David Freese homered to right. Justin Turner walked. Kiké Hernandez grounded into a 5-4-3 double play. Manny Machado struck out swinging.
World Series Game 5. Clayton Kershaw vs. David Price. Dodgers vs. Red Sox. Pull up a chair and spend some time with us.
TOP OF FIRST: Mookie Betts flied to center. Andrew Benintendi singled to center. Steve Pearce homered to center. J.D. Martinez grounded to second. Xander Bogaerts struck out swinging. RED SOX 2, DODGERS 0.
Isaac Tellez was walking through a Walmart in Arkansas with his daughter last year when he thought she was pulling a fast one on him.
Elia, 11, likes to persuade her dad to give her money for the claw machines. He thought she was joking when she told him there was a stuffed Yasiel Puig doll in the machine.
“I was like, ‘Girl, we’re in northwest Arkansas. There’s no Puig in there.’ And there he was.”