Twin brothers Roger and Danny Martinez made a "once in a lifetime" journey to Dodger Stadium for the World Series on Sunday. (Hailey Branson-Potts / Los Angeles Times)

Danny Martinez stood in the right field reserve level at Dodger Stadium, holding on to a michelada and all the hope he could muster.

“I’m just crossing my fingers and hoping to the man above that we win,” Martinez said during Game 5 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox lead the best-of-seven series three games to one. By the bottom of the second inning of Game 5, Boston had a 2-1 lead on the Dodgers.