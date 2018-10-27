Austin Barnes tags out Ian Kinsler after a great throw by Cody Bellinger. (Jeff Gross / Getty Images)

For a few minutes Friday night, Cody Bellinger was the loneliest person at Dodger Stadium. Game 3 of the World Series was tied and his baserunning blunder had sucked the oxygen out of the building. He led off the bottom of the ninth with a textbook opposite-field single off Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price, giving the Dodgers a prime chance to score the winning run for their first victory of the series. But moments later, with a full count on Yasmani Grandal, he darted for second base too early and Price caught him. After a quick rundown, Bellinger, who was caught stealing once in 15 attempts during the regular season, was tagged for the inning’s second out.

With that disappointment hanging over him, Bellinger took his spot in center field for the top of the 10th inning. From there, he masked his gaffe’s stink with a missile home. With pinch-runner Ian Kinsler at third base, pinch-hitter Eduardo Nunez lifted a flyball to center field. Bellinger settled behind the ball to gather some momentum as he caught it and transferred it from his glove to his left hand. His throw was off-line, but Austin Barnes was able to handle it and apply the tag to get Kinsler.

Bellinger’s defense kept the score tied – and may have kept the Dodgers’ championship hopes alive. Eight innings later, Max Muncy ended the longest playoff game in history with a walk-off home run in the 18th inning against Nathan Eovaldi to give the Dodgers a 3-2 win and a avoid a 3-0 series hole. They now trail the Red Sox two-games-to-one .