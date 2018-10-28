The manager botched the seventh inning. The closer botched the eighth. And in the ninth, with the lead gone and the energy leaking from Dodger Stadium, one of the few useful relievers acquired earlier in the summer by Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman botched the ninth.
Call it a historic collapse. Call it a systematic breakdown. Call it the early onset of winter. All apply, yet none precisely capture the bitterness of the fourth game of the World Series, an 9-6 defeat to the Boston Red Sox, when the Dodgers stood on the verge of tying this series and let the opportunity slip through their collective fingers.
Up four runs in the seventh inning, eight outs away from a shutout, the Dodgers crumbled. Manager Dave Roberts pressed the wrong buttons. Kenley Jansen combusted once again. Dylan Floro could not stymy the most prolific offense in baseball, instead trembling in their wake.
There were screams, a bat flip and a glove slammed into the dirt. But all Drew Nash saw was his father rising to his feet.
So the 17-year-old stood up, too, putting himself in position to catch Yasiel Puig’s three-run home run in the sixth inning of Game 4 of the World Series.
“It was crazy,” Drew said. “I didn’t even see it coming.”
TOP OF NINTH: Dylan Floro now pitching. Nunez popped to first. Holt doubled to left. Rafael Devers hit for Leon and singled to center, scoring Holt. Blake Swihart, batting for the pitcher, grounded to second, Devers moving to second. Betts was walked intentionally. Alex Wood replaces Floro. Benintendi singled to third, loading the bases. Kenta Maeda replaces Wood. Dozier comes in to play second, Hernandez moves to left field. Taylor out of the game. Pearce doubled to right-center, clearing the bases. Martinez was walked intentionally. Bogaerts singled to center, Pearce scoring, Martinez to third. Nunez flied to center. RED SOX 9, DODGERS 4
BOTTOM OF THE EIGHTH: Machado singled to right-center. Bellinger struck out swinging. Puig grounded to short, forcing Machado at second. Taylor singled to left, Puig taking third. Yasmani Grandal, batting for Barnes, struck out swinging. DODGERS 4, RED SOX 4.
TOP OF EIGHTH: Kenley Jansen now pitching. Benintendi grounded to first. Pearce homered to center to tie the score. Unbelievable. First bringing in Madson, then bringing in Jansen in the eighth. Do the Dodgers have short-term memory problems? Martinez struck out swinging. Bogaerts flied to right. DODGERS 4, RED SOX 4.
BOTTOM OF THE SEVENTH: Sandy Leon in at catcher. Joe Kelly now pitching. Joc Pederson, batting for Madson, struck out looking. Hernandez lined to center. Muncy singled to left. Turner flied to center. DODGERS 4, RED SOX 3.
TOP OF SEVENTH: Hernandez stays in the game at second. Muncy moves to first. Bogaerts walked. Nunez struck out swinging. That’s it for Hill. Scott Alexander replaces him on the mound. I would have let him pitch to one more batter. He just struck out a guy. Holt walked. Ryan Madson replaces Alexander. Uh oh. Jackie Bradley Jr., batting for Vazquez, popped to second. Mitch Moreland, batting for the pitcher, homered to right. Betts lined to the pitcher. DODGERS 4, RED SOX 3. The Dodgers can never do things the easy way.
BOTTOM OF THE SIXTH: Freese was hit by a pitch. Kiké Hernandez ran for Freese. Muncy struck out looking. Turner doubled down the third-base line, Hernandez stopping at third. Machado was walked intentionally. Bellinger grounded to first, with Hernandez forced at the plate. The catcher, Vazquez, tried to complete the double play, but his throw got away and Turner scored. Machado to third. Puig homered to left. It’s 4-0 Dodgers. Matt Barnes is now pitching for the Red Sox. Taylor walked. Barnes struck out swinging. DODGERS 4, RED SOX 0.
TOP OF SIXTH: Benintendi grounded to the pitcher. Pearce lined to left. Martinez lined to short. DODGERS 0, RED SOX 0