TOP OF FIFTH: Dozier walked. And that’s it for Chris Sale. He made 91 pitches and didn’t have command tonight. Matt Barnes is coming in to pitch. Will the Dodgers stick with Freese, or switch to Max Muncy? Turner singled to left, Dozier to second. Freese struck out swinging at a pitch in the dirt. With Machado batting, the runners took second and third on a wild pitch. Machado grounded to second, scoring Dozier. Cody Bellinger, batting for Taylor, flied to right. DODGERS 3, RED SOX 3.
BOTTOM OF FOURTH: Kinsler struck out swinging. Leon struck out looking. Bradley grounded to first. RED SOX 3, DODGERS 2
TOP OF FOURTH: Hernandez struck out swinging. Puig struck out swinging. Barnes lined to center. RED SOX 3, DODGERS 2
BOTTOM OF THIRD: Betts strikes out swinging. Benintendi singles to left. Pearce grounds into a 6-4-3 double play. But wait, the call at first is overturned; the inning marches on. Man on first, two out. Martinez doubles to center, Pearce scores. Bogaerts is walked intentionally. Devers strikes out swinging. RED SOX 3, DODGERS 2
TOP OF THIRD: Dozier flied to left. Turner singled to right. Joe Buck has already awarded the World Series to the Red Sox. Freese singled to left, Turner stopping at second. Machado singled to left, scoring Turner, Freese stopping at second. Taylor struck out looking. Kemp grounded to the pitcher. DODGERS 2, RED SOX 2.
BOTTOM OF SECOND: Rafael Devers walked. Ian Kinsler struck out swinging. Sandy Leon singled to right, Devers to third. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounded into a 6-3 double play. RED SOX 2, DODGERS 1.
TOP OF SECOND: Chris Taylor struck out swinging. Matt Kemp homered to left over the Green Monster. 2-1 Red Sox. Kiké Hernandez grounded to third. Yasiel Puig walked. Austin Barnes struck out swinging. RED SOX 2, DODGERS 1.
BOTTOM OF FIRST: Mookie Betts singled to center. With Andrew Benintendi at the plate, Betts stole second. Benintendi singles to right, scoring Betts, with Benintendi taking second on the throw. Steve Pearce popped to first. J.D. Martinez singled to center, scoring Benintendi. With Xander Bogaerts batting, Martinez was picked off first. Bogaerts popped to first. RED SOX 2, DODGERS 0.