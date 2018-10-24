TOP OF FIFTH: Dozier walked. And that’s it for Chris Sale. He made 91 pitches and didn’t have command tonight. Matt Barnes is coming in to pitch. Will the Dodgers stick with Freese, or switch to Max Muncy? Turner singled to left, Dozier to second. Freese struck out swinging at a pitch in the dirt. With Machado batting, the runners took second and third on a wild pitch. Machado grounded to second, scoring Dozier. Cody Bellinger, batting for Taylor, flied to right. DODGERS 3, RED SOX 3.