TOP OF SEVENTH: Hernandez stays in the game at second. Muncy moves to first. Bogaerts walked. Nunez struck out swinging. That’s it for Hill. Scott Alexander replaces him on the mound. I would have let him pitch to one more batter. He just struck out a guy. Holt walked. Ryan Madson replaces Alexander. Uh oh. Jackie Bradley Jr., batting for Vazquez, popped to second. Mitch Moreland, batting for the pitcher, homered to right. Betts lined to the pitcher. DODGERS 4, RED SOX 3. The Dodgers can never do things the easy way.