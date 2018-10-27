Bare-chested, with his goatee dyed blue and a blue margarita clutched in his hand and staining his tongue, Fernando Vera had goosebumps dotting his arms as he described his love for the Dodgers during Game 3 of the World Series.
“I was born and raised in L.A.,” he said, with pride in his voice. “This is what I grew up with. This is what I live for.”
The goatee, he wears blue 365 days a year, making his body a testament to his Dodgers loyalty. He’s been doing it for years. He used to use spray-on dye, but since it made the bathroom too messy, he went all in and went for permanent blue.
BOTTOM OF THIRD: Chris Taylor grounded to short. Walker Buehler struck out looking. Joc Pederson HOMERED TO RIGHT. Turner doubled to left. Muncy flied to left. DODGERS 1, RED SOX 0.
TOP OF THIRD: Jackie Bradley Jr. singled to third. With Christian Vazquez up, Bradley was caught stealing. Vazquez singled to left-center. Rick Porcello sacrificed Vazquez to second. Betts flied to center. DODGERS 0, RED SOX 0.
BOTTOM OF SECOND: Cody Bellinger flied to left. Yasiel Puig lined to center. Yasmani Grandal struck out looking. DODGERS 0. RED SOX 0.
TOP OF SECOND: J.D. Martinez grounded to second. Brock Holt grounded to the catcher. Rafael Devers grounded to first. DODGERS 0, RED SOX 0.
Brian Anh was experiencing the whole gamut of human emotion Friday night at Game 3 of the World Series, where his Dodgers were starting the game as underdogs in the best-of-seven-game series.
“Amazed. Anxious. Nervous. It’s do or die,” said Anh, 36, who lives in Altadena.
The Boston Red Sox won the first two games, but Anh, like so many legions of Dodgers fans, had a stubborn optimism about his team’s chances and a giddiness about being in the stadium for the big show.
BOTTOM OF FIRST: Joc Pederson struck out swinging. Justin Turner flied to center. Max Muncy walked. Manny Machado grounded to third, forcing Muncy at second. DODGERS 0, RED SOX 0.
World Series Game 3. Dodgers vs. Red Sox. Walker Buehler vs. Rick Porcello. Pull up a chair and spend some time with us.
TOP OF FIRST: Mookie Betts struck out looking. Xander Bogaerts struck out swinging. Mitch Moreland flied to right. DODGERS 0, RED SOX 0.
One of these days, Jason Leong will have some explaining to do to his son.
While 7-year-old Zachary was spending the day in his first-grade classroom, his dad sneaked off to Game 3 of the World Series to watch their beloved Dodgers try to mount a comeback against the Boston Red Sox, who led the series 2-0.
“I’ll have to have an alibi for my 7-year-old,” Leong, 44, of Chino Hills, said, chuckling as he and his own father, James, watched batting practice on the field level before the game.