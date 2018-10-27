Fernando Vera during Game 3 of the World Series. (Mark Potts/Los Angeles Times)

Bare-chested, with his goatee dyed blue and a blue margarita clutched in his hand and staining his tongue, Fernando Vera had goosebumps dotting his arms as he described his love for the Dodgers during Game 3 of the World Series.

“I was born and raised in L.A.,” he said, with pride in his voice. “This is what I grew up with. This is what I live for.”

The goatee, he wears blue 365 days a year, making his body a testament to his Dodgers loyalty. He’s been doing it for years. He used to use spray-on dye, but since it made the bathroom too messy, he went all in and went for permanent blue.