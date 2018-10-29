Years ago, Michael Horner was watching a late spring training game at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz. There was a young man on the pitching mound who was struggling to get strikeouts and getting walloped by batters.
"I said, 'What are they doing with this young kid?’" Horner recalled. "This kid was terrible. Why in the world was he playing for the Dodgers?
"His name was Clayton Kershaw."
TOP OF SEVENTH: Martinez homered to center. Bogaerts singled to center. Holt grounded to second, Bogaerts forced at second. Devers singled to center, Bogaerts to second. Vazquez struck out swinging. Price grounded to second, forcing Devers.
BOTTOM OF SIXTH: Freese grounded to second. Turner lined to left. Hernandez grounded to second. RED SOX 3, DODGERS 1
TOP OF SIXTH: Price grounded to short. Betts homered to left. Benintendi grounded to first. Pearce lined to center. RED SOX 3, DODGERS 1
BOTTOM OF FIFTH: Taylor struck out swinging. Barnes grounded to second. Kershaw grounded to the pitcher. RED SOX 2, DODGERS 1
TOP OF FIFTH: Holt lined to first. Devers struck out looking. Vazquez lined to left. RED SOX 2, DODGERS 1.
BOTTOM OF FOURTH: Machado struck out swinging. Muncy flied to center. Puig lined to second. RED SOX 2, DODGERS 1
TOP OF FOURTH: Pearce grounded to third. Martinez singled to left-center. Bogaerts grounded into a 6-4-3 double play. RED SOX 2, DODGERS 1
Danny Martinez stood in the right field reserve level at Dodger Stadium, holding on to a michelada and all the hope he could muster.
“I’m just crossing my fingers and hoping to the man above that we win,” Martinez said during Game 5 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox.
The Red Sox lead the best-of-seven series three games to one. By the bottom of the second inning of Game 5, Boston had a 2-1 lead on the Dodgers.