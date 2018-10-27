Brian Anh was experiencing the whole gamut of human emotion Friday night at Game 3 of the World Series, where his Dodgers were starting the game as underdogs in the best-of-seven-game series.
“Amazed. Anxious. Nervous. It’s do or die,” said Anh, 36, who lives in Altadena.
The Boston Red Sox won the first two games, but Anh, like so many legions of Dodgers fans, had a stubborn optimism about his team’s chances and a giddiness about being in the stadium for the big show.
BOTTOM OF FIRST: Joc Pederson struck out swinging. Justin Turner flied to center. Max Muncy walked. Manny Machado grounded to third, forcing Muncy at second. DODGERS 0, RED SOX 0.
World Series Game 3. Dodgers vs. Red Sox. Walker Buehler vs. Rick Porcello. Pull up a chair and spend some time with us.
TOP OF FIRST: Mookie Betts struck out looking. Xander Bogaerts struck out swinging. Mitch Moreland flied to right. DODGERS 0, RED SOX 0.
One of these days, Jason Leong will have some explaining to do to his son.
While 7-year-old Zachary was spending the day in his first-grade classroom, his dad sneaked off to Game 3 of the World Series to watch their beloved Dodgers try to mount a comeback against the Boston Red Sox, who led the series 2-0.
“I’ll have to have an alibi for my 7-year-old,” Leong, 44, of Chino Hills, said, chuckling as he and his own father, James, watched batting practice on the field level before the game.
If the Dodgers are able to win one of the next two games of the World Series against the Boston Red Sox, then be ready to be inundated with the term “Los Angeles Sports Equinox.”
The term is already making the rounds to denote the alignment of all five major U.S. professional sports leagues (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL and MLS) playing games on the same day in the same city. According to Elias Sports Bureau, the chronicler of all things stats, this event has never happened before in the history of U.S. sports.
If you are a glutton for punishment — or love spending a ton of time in L.A. traffic and paying hundreds of dollars for parking — then you can start your day with the Kings versus Rangers at Staples Center, make it to StubHub Center for a little Galaxy-versus-Dynamo action then catch the second half of the Rams versus the Packers at the Coliseum.