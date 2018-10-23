Game 1: Tuesday, 5 p.m., Dodgers (Clayton Kershaw) at Red Sox (Chris Sale). TV: Fox
Game 2: Wednesday, 5 p.m., Dodgers (Hyun-Jin Ryu) at Red Sox (David Price). TV: Fox
Game 3: Friday, 5 p.m., Red Sox (TBA) at Dodgers (Walker Buehler). TV: Fox
Soon after the Dodgers landed here on Sunday, Clayton Kershaw caught a ride to Fenway Park. He has never pitched here in his 10-year career, and he was operating under a schedule misaligned by his appearance as a reliever in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series. In order to be ready to start Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday, Kershaw needed to get in a workout.
So he climbed atop the bullpen mound, clad in a long-sleeve T-shirt and shorts, to reorient his delivery. He practiced his motion without throwing a baseball, ensuring he would be ready to face Red Sox ace Chris Sale in the Series opener.
The Boston Red Sox began as the Boston Americans in 1901 and since then have gone on to win eight World Series and 13 league titles. Here’s one look at a team made up of the best players at each position in Red Sox history.
Catcher: Carlton Fisk (1969-80). The Red Sox just didn’t seem the same when he left for the White Sox. Easily their best catcher in history.
First base: Jimmie Foxx (1936-42). Hit .320 and slugged over .600 with the Red Sox. Had 50 homers, 175 RBIs in 1938.