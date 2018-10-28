The World Series just might come between Eric and Amy Reynolds, who are husband and wife.
The couple — he a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan, she a woman who bleeds Dodger blue — drove nine hours from their home in Spanish Fork, Utah, to be at Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday evening at Dodger Stadium.
"We're married," Amy said.
TOP OF FOURTH: Martinez struck out swinging. Bogaerts grounded to second. Nunez struck out swinging. Through four innings, Hill has given up two walks, no hits and struck out five. He has made 57 pitches.
BOTTOM OF THIRD: Rich Hill tried to bunt but popped to third. Freese flied to right. Muncy flied to left. DODGERS 0, RED SOX 0.
Arturo Delgadillo started watching World Series Game 3 on Friday night with his family. He ended it alone Saturday morning, drinking Tang in the dark, celebrating quietly and trying not to wake anyone.
"I had to keep my emotions in check and keep my celebration to a minimal decibel level," he said.
On Saturday afternoon, Delgadillo, a 40-year-old from Whittier, could be as loud as he wanted at Dodger Stadium, where he hoped the Dodgers would, in a timely manner, wallop the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 to tie the series.
TOP OF THIRD: Eduardo Rodriguez, the Red Sox pitcher, was hit by a pitch. Betts grounded to third, forcing Rodriguez at second. Benintendi popped to short. Pearce flied to left. DODGERS 0, RED SOX 0
BOTTOM OF SECOND: Cody Bellinger grounded to first. Yasiel Puig flied to center. Chris Taylor singled to left. Austin Barnes struck out looking. DODGERS 0, RED SOX 0.
TOP OF SECOND: Xander Bogaerts popped to first. Eduardo Nunez struck out swinging. Brock Holt walked. Christian Vazquez flied to left. DODGERS 0, RED SOX 0.
BOTTOM OF FIRST: David Freese struck out swinging. Max Muncy grounded to first. Justin Turner walked. Manny Machado flied to right. DODGERS 0, RED SOX 0.
Blanca Martino called it a “heart attack waiting to happen.”
Game 3 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox — an 18-inning slog that was the longest in series history — kept Blanca, 52, and her husband, Joe, 56, awake into the wee hours of Saturday morning, watching TV in Oxnard and wondering if it would ever end.
When Walker Buehler threw the first pitch at 5:10 p.m., they were in their living room, watching TV and eating chips and salsa.