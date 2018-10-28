Arturo Delgadillo, left, and his father-in-law John Peters, who is a Red Sox fan but covered up well. (Hailey Branson-Potts)

Arturo Delgadillo started watching World Series Game 3 on Friday night with his family. He ended it alone Saturday morning, drinking Tang in the dark, celebrating quietly and trying not to wake anyone.

"I had to keep my emotions in check and keep my celebration to a minimal decibel level," he said.

On Saturday afternoon, Delgadillo, a 40-year-old from Whittier, could be as loud as he wanted at Dodger Stadium, where he hoped the Dodgers would, in a timely manner, wallop the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 to tie the series.