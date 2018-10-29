Manny Machado was the last line of defense for the Dodgers on Sunday night, the final hope for the home team in its desperate quest to extend the World Series another day and avoid allowing an opponent to celebrate a championship on its turf. He was acquired for moments like those, when the Dodgers needed a spark from his otherworldly talent. He did not provide one. Machado struck out on a slider from Chris Sale at his feet. His defensive swing left him on one knee. It was likely the impending free agent’s final act as a Dodger.
If this was it, if Clayton Kershaw never pitches another game for the Dodgers, two images will forever define his time here.
The bell tolled for the 2018 Dodgers at 8:17 p.m. on Sunday, as Manny Machado made the final, futile swing of the season in Game 5 of the World Series, a 5-1 defeat by the Boston Red Sox that lacked the drama and turmoil of the previous night. The anti-climax still stung. Despite looking feeble for the majority of the Fall Classic, the team finished three victories shy of the championship which has eluded Los Angeles since 1988.
The drought reached its 30th year in dispiriting fashion. The Dodgers spent a summer with their flaws hiding in plain sight. The group overcame them to collective their second consecutive National League pennant. Then, across 54 innings with the Red Sox, the team saw itself torn apart from within and without. They made mistakes and paid for them. They failed to execute, and saw their opponents romp inside their own ballpark, which teemed with Red Sox fans by Sunday’s conclusion.
The evening felt like an eerie companion to Game 7 of last year’s World Series. The opponent launched a first-inning salvo. The offense squandered an early opportunity. The crowd sat on its hands, desperate for material to cheer about. The Dodgers offered little. They were unable to send the series back to Boston.
TOP OF NINTH: Hernandez to second. Muncy to first. Taylor to center. Kemp in left. Grandal catching. Kenley Jansen pitching. Bogaerts walked. Holt grounded into a 4-6-3 double play. Devers grounded to first. RED SOX 5, DODGERS 1.
BOTTOM OF EIGHTH: Taylor walked. Matt Kemp was announced for Barnes, so the Red Sox bring in right-hander Joe Kelly. Kemp struck out swinging. Joc Pederson, batting for Baez, struck out looking. Cody Bellinger, batting for Freese, struck out swinging. RED SOX 5, DODGERS 1
TOP OF THE EIGHTH: Pedro Baez now pitching. Betts flied to center. Benintendi fouled to the catcher. Pearce homered to left. Martinez struck out swinging. RED SOX 5, DODGERS 1
BOTTOM OF SEVENTH: Machado lined to short. Muncy flied to left. Puig grounded to the pitcher. RED SOX 4, DODGERS 1
Years ago, Michael Horner was watching a late spring training game at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz. There was a young man on the pitching mound who was struggling to get strikeouts and getting walloped by batters.
"I said, 'What are they doing with this young kid?’" Horner recalled. "This kid was terrible. Why in the world was he playing for the Dodgers?
"His name was Clayton Kershaw."
TOP OF SEVENTH: Martinez homered to center. Bogaerts singled to center. Holt grounded to second, Bogaerts forced at second. Devers singled to center, Bogaerts to second. Vazquez struck out swinging. Price grounded to second, forcing Devers.