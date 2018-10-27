TOP OF 15TH: Freese in at first. Muncy to second. Hernandez to left. Pederson out of game. Kenta Maeda pitching. Nunez singled to second. Bradley walked. Vazquez attempted to sacrifice, but bunted into a force play, with Nunez thrown out at third. Leon struck out swinging. Betts struck out looking. DODGERS 2, RED SOX 2