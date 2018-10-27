How did he have the strength?
After more than seven hours of baseball, Friday night become Saturday morning, desperation fighting exhaustion, the Dodgers’ Max Muncy drove a pitch over the left-field fence at Dodger Stadium, then powerfully threw up both of his giant arms.
How did any of them have the strength?
BOTTOM OF 18TH: Eovaldi is still pitching. I don’t think he will be starting Game 4 later today. Muncy HOMERED TO CENTER. DODGERS WIN, 3-2
TOP OF THE 18TH: Alex Wood now pitching. Leon walked. Betts grounded to short, forcing Leon at second. Bogaerts grounded into a 6-4-3 double play. DODGERS 2, RED SOX 2
BOTTOM OF THE 17TH: Hernandez popped to second. Clayton Kershaw, batting for Urias, lined to right. Turner struck out swinging. DODGERS 2, RED SOX 2.
TOP OF 17TH INNING: TOP OF THE 17TH: Julio Urias now pitching. Holt flied to center. Nunez popped to second. Bradley walked. Vazquez grounded to first.
BOTTOM OF 16TH: Puig popped to third. Barnes flied to center. Freese struck out swinging. DODGERS 2, RED SOX 2.
TOP OF 16TH: Bogaerts struck out swinging. Eovaldi struck out looking. Kinsler struck out swinging. DODGERS 2, RED SOX 2.
BOTTOM OF 15TH: Eovaldi pitching. Muncy hit a ball that barely curled foul, then struck out swinging. Machado popped to second. Bellinger struck out looking. DODGERS 2, RED SOX 2.
TOP OF 15TH: Freese in at first. Muncy to second. Hernandez to left. Pederson out of game. Kenta Maeda pitching. Nunez singled to second. Bradley walked. Vazquez attempted to sacrifice, but bunted into a force play, with Nunez thrown out at third. Leon struck out swinging. Betts struck out looking. DODGERS 2, RED SOX 2
BOTTOM OF 14TH: David Freese, batting for Floro, grounded to the pitcher. Hernandez singled to center. Pederson popped to second. Turner flied to right. RED SOX 2, DODGERS 2