BOTTOM OF THE SIXTH: Freese was hit by a pitch. Kiké Hernandez ran for Freese. Muncy struck out looking. Turner doubled down the third-base line, Hernandez stopping at third. Machado was walked intentionally. Bellinger grounded to first, with Hernandez forced at the plate. The catcher, Vazquez, tried to complete the double play, but his throw got away and Turner scored. Machado to third. Puig homered to left. It’s 4-0 Dodgers. Matt Barnes is now pitching for the Red Sox. Taylor walked. Barnes struck out swinging. DODGERS 4, RED SOX 0.