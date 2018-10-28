BOTTOM OF THE SIXTH: Freese was hit by a pitch. Kiké Hernandez ran for Freese. Muncy struck out looking. Turner doubled down the third-base line, Hernandez stopping at third. Machado was walked intentionally. Bellinger grounded to first, with Hernandez forced at the plate. The catcher, Vazquez, tried to complete the double play, but his throw got away and Turner scored. Machado to third. Puig homered to left. It’s 4-0 Dodgers. Matt Barnes is now pitching for the Red Sox. Taylor walked. Barnes struck out swinging. DODGERS 4, RED SOX 0.
TOP OF SIXTH: Benintendi grounded to the pitcher. Pearce lined to left. Martinez lined to short. DODGERS 0, RED SOX 0
BOTTOM OF FIFTH: Taylor struck out looking. Barnes grounded to third. Hill grounded to third. This game is sailing right along. DODGERS 0, RED SOX 0.
TOP OF FIFTH: Holt grounded to second. Vazquez singled to left. Rodriguez struck out looking. Betts lined to center. RED SOX 0, DODGERS 0
BOTTOM OF FOURTH: Turner singled to right. Machado struck out swinging. Bellinger struck out swinging. Puig popped to second. DODGERS 0, RED SOX 0
The World Series just might come between Eric and Amy Reynolds.
The couple — he a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan, she a woman who bleeds Dodger blue — drove nine hours from their home in Spanish Fork, Utah, to be at Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday evening at Dodger Stadium.
"We're married," Amy said.
TOP OF FOURTH: Martinez struck out swinging. Bogaerts grounded to second. Nunez struck out swinging. Through four innings, Hill has given up two walks, no hits and struck out five. He has made 57 pitches.
BOTTOM OF THIRD: Rich Hill tried to bunt but popped to third. Freese flied to right. Muncy flied to left. DODGERS 0, RED SOX 0.
Arturo Delgadillo started watching World Series Game 3 on Friday night with his family. He ended it alone Saturday morning, drinking Tang in the dark, celebrating quietly and trying not to wake anyone.
"I had to keep my emotions in check and keep my celebration to a minimal decibel level," he said.
On Saturday afternoon, Delgadillo, a 40-year-old from Whittier, could be as loud as he wanted at Dodger Stadium, where he hoped the Dodgers would, in a timely manner, wallop the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 to tie the series.