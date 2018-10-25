The Dodgers used the same lineup Wednesday as they used in Game 1, an all-right-handed configuration to maximize their chances against the left-handed Price before pinch-hitting in spots throughout the game as Roberts sees fit. It’s the platoon strategy they’ve used since the start of September. Against the Milwaukee Brewers and their aggressive bullpen use, the substitutions frequently came early. But the Red Sox opt for more conventional pitching methods and Price’s six-inning effort meant the four-man left-handed-hitting bench cavalry — the Dodgers’ top four home run hitters during the regular season — emerged late.
Let's preface this with a reminder that Dave Roberts' decision-making process remains a mystery. What's known is that Roberts receives input from Andrew Friedman's analytically inclined front office before games on the situations he might encounter and how he should respond. Less certain is the degree to which Roberts is expected to follow the blueprint.
To all those anxiously awaiting the Dodgers’ glorious return from New England this weekend to host the World Series at Chavez Ravine, a word of warning. Squint hard. You may not recognize them.
The Fenway Park security guard climbed atop the visitor's dugout and motioned toward the clutch of Dodgers fans huddled near the tunnel that connects the field to the clubhouse. The staffer waved his hands at the group late Wednesday evening.
"Out! Out! Out!" the guard said. "Time to go!"
The fans were bundled in Dodgers jackets and beanies, wearing enough layers to stave off the 40-degree chill as midnight approached. They had more interest sticking around Boston than the Dodgers themselves after two nights getting squashed by the Red Sox. After a 4-2 loss in Game 2 of the World Series, the Dodgers will fly to Los Angeles on Thursday in jeopardy of seeing their season end this weekend at Dodger Stadium.
The high-flying offense has yet to materialize. Their starting pitchers have yet to record an out in the sixth inning. Their bullpen has yet to find a mess they can clean up. Ryan Madson played a pivotal role for the second night in a row, handing back the lead by allowing three inherited runners to score in the fifth inning.
The hitters produced a fourth-inning flurry but little else against Boston starter David Price. Price spun six innings of two-run baseball, topping the 4 2/3 innings from Ryu. Charged with four runs on the evening, Ryu watched three score from the bench with Madson on the mound.
BOTTOM OF EIGHTH: Muncy to first. Taylor to second. Pederson in at left. Pedro Baez pitching. Martinez lined to center. Bogaerts lined to center. Devers grounded to second. RED SOX 4, DODGERS 2.
TOP OF EIGHTH: Moreland in at first. Nathan Eovaldi pitching. Bellinger struck out swinging. Turner grounded to short. Joc Pederson, batting for Freese, flied to left. RED SOX 4, DODGERS 2
BOTTOM OF SEVENTH: Grandal in at catcher. Muncy in at second. Kenta Maeda pitching. Vazquez grounded to second. Betts doubled to left. Benintendi struck out swinging. With left-hander Mitch Moreland batting for Pearce, the Dodgers counter with Scott Alexander. Moreland struck out swinging. RED SOX 4, DODGERS 2
TOP OF SEVENTH: Joe Kelly now pitching. Max Muncy, batting for Hernandez, struck out swinging. Puig grounded to third. Yasmani Grandal, batting for Barnes, struck out looking. RED SOX 4, DODGERS 2.