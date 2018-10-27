Plenty happened in Game 3 of the World Series, from Kenley Jansen blowing a one-run lead in the eighth inning to the Dodgers erasing a one-run deficit in the 13th to ultimately earning a 3-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Max Muncy’s walk-off home run in the 18th.
None of that should take away from what Walker Buehler did Friday night.
In the first World Series game of his career, Buehler affirmed he is becoming everything the Dodgers envisioned, a franchise cornerstone who performs like a frontline starter in October as well as in the regular season.
How did he have the strength?
After more than seven hours of baseball, Friday night become Saturday morning, desperation fighting exhaustion, the Dodgers’ Max Muncy drove a pitch over the left-field fence at Dodger Stadium, then powerfully threw up both of his giant arms.
How did any of them have the strength?
BOTTOM OF 18TH: Eovaldi is still pitching. I don’t think he will be starting Game 4 later today. Muncy HOMERED TO CENTER. DODGERS WIN, 3-2
TOP OF THE 18TH: Alex Wood now pitching. Leon walked. Betts grounded to short, forcing Leon at second. Bogaerts grounded into a 6-4-3 double play. DODGERS 2, RED SOX 2
BOTTOM OF THE 17TH: Hernandez popped to second. Clayton Kershaw, batting for Urias, lined to right. Turner struck out swinging. DODGERS 2, RED SOX 2.
TOP OF 17TH INNING: TOP OF THE 17TH: Julio Urias now pitching. Holt flied to center. Nunez popped to second. Bradley walked. Vazquez grounded to first.
BOTTOM OF 16TH: Puig popped to third. Barnes flied to center. Freese struck out swinging. DODGERS 2, RED SOX 2.
TOP OF 16TH: Bogaerts struck out swinging. Eovaldi struck out looking. Kinsler struck out swinging. DODGERS 2, RED SOX 2.
BOTTOM OF 15TH: Eovaldi pitching. Muncy hit a ball that barely curled foul, then struck out swinging. Machado popped to second. Bellinger struck out looking. DODGERS 2, RED SOX 2.
TOP OF 15TH: Freese in at first. Muncy to second. Hernandez to left. Pederson out of game. Kenta Maeda pitching. Nunez singled to second. Bradley walked. Vazquez attempted to sacrifice, but bunted into a force play, with Nunez thrown out at third. Leon struck out swinging. Betts struck out looking. DODGERS 2, RED SOX 2