Janette Roberts and Rose Moore, friends since elementary school, came to Game 5 in matching Dodger blue tutus and feather boas, glittery blue lipstick and World Series caps.
The friends, both 58 and from Gardena, wore the same outfits when the Dodgers played — and won — Game 6 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Halloween last year. This year, their attire is updated with 2018 World Series gear.
The fans still have hope, but things are certainly more subdued during this World Series against the Boston Red Sox, Roberts said.
BOTTOM OF FIRST: David Freese homered to right. Justin Turner walked. Kiké Hernandez grounded into a 5-4-3 double play. Manny Machado struck out swinging.
World Series Game 5. Clayton Kershaw vs. David Price. Dodgers vs. Red Sox. Pull up a chair and spend some time with us.
TOP OF FIRST: Mookie Betts flied to center. Andrew Benintendi singled to center. Steve Pearce homered to center. J.D. Martinez grounded to second. Xander Bogaerts struck out swinging. RED SOX 2, DODGERS 0.
Isaac Tellez was walking through a Walmart in Arkansas with his daughter last year when he thought she was pulling a fast one on him.
Elia, 11, likes to persuade her dad to give her money for the claw machines. He thought she was joking when she told him there was a stuffed Yasiel Puig doll in the machine.
“I was like, ‘Girl, we’re in northwest Arkansas. There’s no Puig in there.’ And there he was.”
The Red Sox did not shy away from starting Chris Sale in Sunday’s Game 5 because he’d fallen ill again, as he did during the American League Championship Series.
But one victory away from capturing the World Series, Boston was preparing for its worst-case scenario. If the Dodgers force Game 6, the Red Sox will turn to Sale to start on extra rest Tuesday at Fenway Park.
Sale was available in the bullpen for Game 5, but Cora said he’d only turn to his ace if the perfect situation came up.
On the morning after President Trump ripped Dodgers manager Dave Roberts for removing Rich Hill with a four-run lead in the World Series, Hill did not thank Trump for standing up for him. Instead, Hill ripped Trump for his tweet.
And then Hill stood up for himself, saying his interest in telling Roberts to keep an eye on him was “an act of selflessness.”
Said Hill: “We need to change the narrative of this, where it’s being insinuated that I wanted to come out of the game. “