Blanca Martino called it a “heart attack waiting to happen.”
Game 3 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox — an 18-inning slog that was the longest in series history — kept Blanca, 52, and her husband, Joe, 56, awake into the wee hours of Saturday morning, watching TV in Oxnard and wondering if it would ever end.
When Walker Buehler threw the first pitch at 5:10 p.m., they were in their living room, watching TV and eating chips and salsa.
World Series Game 4. Dodgers vs. Red Sox. Rich Hill vs. Eduardo Rodriguez. Pull up a chair and spend some time with us.
TOP OF FIRST: Mookie Betts struck out swinging. Andrew Benintendi flied to left. Steve Pearce walked. J.D. Martinez struck out swinging. DODGERS 0, RED SOX 0
It all started with a Kole Calhoun doodle. Then it wouldn’t end.
Angelina Choi is behind the Twitter account @drawawalk, which illustrates some of baseball’s weird, wacky and memorable moments.
“At first I was drawing whatever request came in,” the 23-year-old says. She fields requests from other Twitter users but has been more selective over time as the account develops a theme.
The kids weren’t pleased.
It was going on 10 p.m. Friday — five hours into Game 3 of the World Series — and Ryan Gilhooly and her 8-year-old brother, Sean, were being ushered to bed.
The game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox would stretch to 7 hours and 20 minutes, the longest in World Series history.
Some things are easily forgivable. You lose your keys. You think the count is 2-1 when it’s 2-2. You think the game starts at 6 instead of 7.
But mistaking Sandy Koufax, one of the greatest pitchers of all time, for Bill Nye, the Science Guy? When you are running the social media account for a sports channel?