Maria Aguilar, 28, of Alhambra stood amid the excited thousands at Dodger Stadium on Friday night with her 2-month-old son, Lorenzo.
He slept peacefully in a carrier strapped to his mom, with noise-cancelling headphones on his head.
Aguilar, who has been a fan since she was a child, can’t wait to tell Lorenzo that his first Dodgers game was a World Series game. She bought a new digital camera for the game so she could properly document it.
TOP OF NINTH: Jansen still pitching. Andrew Benintendi, batting for Barnes, struck out swinging. Betts flied to right. Bogaerts grounded to second. DODGERS 1, RED SOX 1.
BOTTOM OF EIGHTH: Matt Barnes pitching. Pederson struck out swinging. Turner singled to left-center. Muncy grounded to first, Turner forced at second. Alex Cora keeps shifting his outfield depending on if a lefty or righty is up in an apparent attempt to keep Martinez from having to field a ball. Machado struck out swinging. DODGERS 1, RED SOX 1.
TOP OF EIGHTH: Kenley Jansen on the mound, as it appears the Dodgers are going to ask him to get a two-inning save. Holt flied to left. Devers struck out swinging. Bradley homered to right. It’s all tied. Vazquez popped to second. DODGERS 1, RED SOX 1.
BOTTOM OF SEVENTH: Ryan Brasier pitching. Puig singled to third. Grandal struck out swinging. Taylor flied to right. Matt Kemp, batting for Buehler, grounded to short. DODGERS 1, RED SOX 0.
TOP OF SEVENTH: Bogaerts lined to center. Moreland struck out looking. Pedro Baez is up in the Dodger bullpen. Martinez struck out swinging. Walker Buehler has limited the mighty Red Sox offense to two hits in seven innings. DODGERS 1, RED SOX 0.
BOTTOM OF SIXTH: Turner lined to right. Muncy grounded to second. Machado singled to left. Bellinger popped to second. DODGERS 1, RED SOX 0.
TOP OF SIXTH: Vazquez grounded to second. Blake Swihart, batting for Rodriguez, grounded to third. Betts struck out looking. Buehler has make 93 pitches through six innings. How long will Dave Roberts let him go? DODGERS 1, RED SOX 0.
BOTTOM OF FIFTH: Grandal singled to right. Taylor flied to center. Buehler struck out by bunting foul on strike two. That’s it for Porcello, with left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez coming in to pitch to the left-handed hitting Pederson, who struck out swinging. DODGERS 1, RED SOX 0.
TOP OF FIFTH: Holt lined to right. Devers struck out swinging. Bradley flied to left. DODGERS 1, RED SOX 0.