Bob Baffert doesn't like to attend the Kentucky Derby draw but when you're the sport's most successful trainer, you really don't have a choice.
However, on this day-early Tuesday selection of the starting post positions, Baffert couldn't be found, and it wasn't by design.
He was still in the parking lot trying to figure out the newly configured way to get to the Aristides Room at Churchill Downs.
So, trying to plan your day? Figuring out when you should have your first Mint Julep and still be able to function by race time?
Things are pretty much the same as to when the Kentucky Derby starts on Saturday. The official post is 6:46 p.m. in Louisville, which is 3:46 p.m. in L.A. Now, the 46 part is pretty fluid, you can expect the race to really start about 6:52 p.m. to 6:55 p.m. EDT.
NBC is on the air until 7:30 p.m., which is the only real deadline Churchill has to worry about and the race will be long over by then.