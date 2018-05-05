Here are the latest Kentucky Derby odds. Things are remaining pretty steady, with Justify the favorite at 7-2. Among the top horses in the last hour, Good Magic has gone from 8-1 to 9-1 and Bolt d’Oro has dropped from 9-1 to 8-1. The only horse to move more than one point is Lone Sailor, who went from 32-1 to 30-1. This is where they are at noon local time at Churchill Downs (9 a.m. Pacific).