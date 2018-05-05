Here are the latest Kentucky Derby odds. Things are remaining pretty steady, with Justify the favorite at 7-2. Among the top horses in the last hour, Good Magic has gone from 8-1 to 9-1 and Bolt d’Oro has dropped from 9-1 to 8-1. The only horse to move more than one point is Lone Sailor, who went from 32-1 to 30-1. This is where they are at noon local time at Churchill Downs (9 a.m. Pacific).
Here are the latest Kentucky Derby odds. Not a lot has changed in the last hour. My Boy Jack remains the surprise at 5-1. Justify is the 7-2 favorite, followed by Audible and Mendelssohn at 6-1. No horse has moved more than a point in the last hour. This is where they are at 11 a.m. local time at Churchill Downs (8 a.m. Pacific).
The sun came up at Churchill Downs on Saturday as a gentle rain peppered the backstretch workers getting earlier-than-usual works for their horses.
Saturday’s skies were originally forecast to be mostly clear, with Friday’s Kentucky Oaks getting the rain. But the low-pressure system expected Friday took its time and showed up Saturday morning.
The rain was not significant and, at the moment, there doesn’t seem to be any reason for the track not to be fast.
Here are the latest Kentucky Derby odds. The big shock at this hour: My Boy Jack, who was 30-1 on the morning line, is down to 5-1. The odds will change but not drastically during the day. This is where they are at 10 a.m. local time at Churchill Downs. (7 a.m. PDT)
Trying to plan your day? Figuring out when you should have your first mint julep and still be able to function by race time?
Things are pretty as usual for the start time of Saturday’s Kentucky Derby. The official post is 6:46 p.m. in Louisville, which is 3:46 p.m. in L.A. The 46 part is pretty fluid — you can expect the race to really start about 6:52 to 6:55 p.m. EDT.
NBC is on the air until 7:30 p.m., which is the only real deadline Churchill has to worry about, and the race will be long over by then.