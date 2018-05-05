Here are the latest Kentucky Derby odds. Not a lot has changed in the last hour. My Boy Jack remains the surprise at 5-1. Justify is the 7-2 favorite, followed by Audible and Mendelssohn at 6-1. No horse has moved more than a point in the last hour. This is where they are at 11 a.m. local time at Churchill Downs (8 a.m. Pacific).

