Here are the latest Kentucky Derby odds. Not a lot has changed in the last hour as the betting pool approached $11 million. The higher the pool goes, the less likely the odds will change much. Justify will likely go off as the favorite. He’s currently 7-2, with Audible and Mendelssohn at 6-1. This is where they are at 2 p.m. local time at Churchill Downs (11 a.m. Pacific).
1. Firenze Fire 61-1
2. Free Drop Billy 41-1
Trainer: Wayne Lukas
Jockey: Luis Contreras
Owner: Calumet Farm
Trainer: Kiaran McLaughlin
Jockey: Junior Alvarado
Owner: Godolphin Racing
Trainer: Mick Ruis
Jockey: Victor Espinoza
Owner: Ruis Racing
Trainer: Keith Desormeaux
Jockey: Kent Desormeaux
Owner: Don’t Tell My Wife Stables, Monomoy Stables and West Point Thoroughbreds
