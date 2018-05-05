Here are the latest Kentucky Derby odds. Interestingly, the biggest move since this morning is Lone Sailor, who started at 33-1 and is now down to 28-1. Those are still long odds, though. Justify remain the favorite at 7-2 with Audible and Mendelssohn at 6-1. This is where they are at 1 p.m. local time at Churchill Downs (10 a.m. Pacific).
1. Firenze Fire 62-1
2. Free Drop Billy 41-1
Trainer: Bill Mott
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
Owner: Juddmonte Farms
Trainer: Tom Amoss
Jockey: James Graham
Owner: G.M.B. Racing
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: Mike Smith
Owner: WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Owner: Five Racing Thoroughbreds and Stonestreet Stables
Here are the latest Kentucky Derby odds. Things are remaining pretty steady, with Justify the favorite at 7-2. Among the top horses in the last hour, Good Magic has gone from 8-1 to 9-1 and Bolt d’Oro has dropped from 9-1 to 8-1. The only horse to move more than one point is Lone Sailor, who went from 32-1 to 30-1. This is where they are at noon local time at Churchill Downs (9 a.m. Pacific).
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Javier Castellano
Owner: WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners
Trainer: Mark Casse
Jockey: Jose Lezcano
Owner: John C. Oxley
Trainer: Dale Romans
Jockey: Corey Lanerie
Owner: Robert J. Baron
Trainer: Dale Romans
Jockey: Robby Albarado
Owner: Albaugh Family Stables