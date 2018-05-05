The rain that was supposed to be light, the rain that was supposed to be over by mid-afternoon, has now turned into a flash flood warning until 6:30 p.m.
The race is scheduled to go off at 6:46 p.m.
More than two inches have already fallen and the track is a mess. It’s been downgraded to sloppy. The original hope was that the rain would stop and they would be able to rehabilitate it, but that is becoming less likely.
Here are the latest Kentucky Derby odds. The pool is now closing in on $17 million. Justify remains the 3-1 favorite and Lone Sailor continues to drop. He started the day at 33-1 and is now down to 24-1. The guess here is that there is still a lot of money out there waiting to see what the tracks conditions will be for the race. This is where they are at 4 p.m. local time (1 p.m. Pacific).
Here are the latest Kentucky Derby odds. The pool is now over $13 million and Justify has ticked down to 3-1 from 7-2. The big surprise is My Boy Jack, who has stayed at 5-1 all day after being 30-1 on the morning line. If you try to figure out why Lone Sailor has dropped from 33-1 to 25-1, the biggest change of any horse, you might consider his only win was over a sloppy course by 11 lengths — and it’s been raining at Churchill Downs. This is where they are at 3 p.m. local time (noon Pacific).
A light but steady rain continued to fall at Churchill Downs on Saturday as the track superintendent made the decision to seal the track.
Sealing is a process in which the ground is packed down with the goal of making the water drain off the top rather than seep deeper into the dirt, creating mud.
What that leaves is a wet track with water pooling in certain areas. If the rain stops after 3 p.m., as is expected, the track eventually will be unsealed, allowing for a more deeper cushion, which the horses are used to running on.
