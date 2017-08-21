Floyd Mayweather Jr. talks about off-camera run-in with Conor McGregor

With the cameras and microphones off, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor ran into each other in Brooklyn and the veteran boxer decided it was time to employ another of his effective mind tricks on an opponent.

“I was like, ‘I am going to let him know straight up. … I am going to let everybody know where I stand,’” Mayweather said. “He was with all his guys and at the time I was with all my female friends. I say having one [woman] is too close to having none so I had about four of my girls with me and then my daughter was with me.

“I let him know, even without my security or my team, I’m still tough. ... I ain’t no punk. I’m just letting [McGregor] know that. So I’m saying, ‘What’s up little dude?’ Just to see if he wants to pop off, because he was popping off on stage.

“He didn’t say nothing.”