With the NFL draft just a week a way it’s time for The Times’ live beat writer mock draft.
Beat writers from around the country will play the role of general manager for the team's they cover. Selections will be announced every three minutes.
Mock draft: Saints add Temple OLB Haason Reddick with No. 11 pick
|Jeff Duncan
OLB Haason Reddick, Temple
The Saints need defensive playmakers in the front seven, and the versatile Reddick is one the fastest riders in the draft. He has the speed to rush the quarterback off the edge or cover backs and tight ends downfield.