With the NFL draft just a week a way it’s time for The Times’ live beat writer mock draft.
Beat writers from around the country will play the role of general manager for the team's they cover. Selections will be announced every three minutes.
Mock draft: Titans add to O-line with Western Kentucky's Forrest Lamp at No. 18
|Jason Wolf
OL Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky
Surprise! With the top three wideouts off the board, the Titans still go offense, selecting the former Western Kentucky offensive tackle with an eye toward starting him at guard. He’s a stud in pass protection and as a run blocker, and provides tremendous versatility.