Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: Mike Smith
Owners: China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners, Starlight Racing, WinStar Farm
As has been the pattern all day, there’s not been a lot of change in the last hour of betting on the Preakness Stakes.
Sporting Chance went from 18-1 to 19-1, and Diamond King went from 15-1 to 14-1. Tenfold also jumped to 21-1.
Everything else has stayed the same.
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds
The rain has moved to a light drizzle at Pimlico Race Course, but the track is not salvageable. It’s current condition is listed as sloppy, which means you can see puddles and it’s likely the drying process hasn’t started.
It may be coincidence or simply track bias, but no horse has come from far off the lead to win. If that’s the case, the track would favor Justify, who has shown a propensity to go to or near the lead.
Through eight races, no horse has made up more than three lengths. Now, some of the fields have been as small as four horses because of scratches when all but one of the races on the turf were moved to dirt.
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Owners: Five Racing Thoroughbreds and Stonestreet Stables
Two of the horses in the Preakness Stakes dropped a point in the last hour as daylong wagering continued.
Sporting Chance, who opened the day at 20-1 is now down to 18-1. And Tenfold, who has spent the day at 21-1, is down slightly to 20-1.
Justify remains the favorite at 1-2, just like his morning line odds.
Trainer: John Servis
Jockey: Javier Castellano
Owners: Cash is King, D.J. Stable and LC Racing
Trainer: Wayne Lukas
Jockey: Luis Contreras
Owners: Robert C. Baker and William L. Mack
The odds board seems to have stabilized. In the last hour, there was only one move as Lone Sailor went from 11-1 to 10-1.
Justify remains the clear favorite at 1-2. Good Magic remains at 5-1.
Here’s where things stand at about 1 p.m. in Baltimore (10 a.m. in Los Angeles).
Trainer: Tom Amoss
Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr.
Owner: G M B Racing