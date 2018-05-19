It was exactly a year ago when it became public that the Stronach Group was sending its fix-it guy, Tim Ritvo, to Santa Anita to try and improve the racetrack. There has been a learning curve, but Ritvo said Saturday on Preakness Day that he’s good with the progress.

“We’re bullish on Santa Anita,” he said. “It should be the gem of the West Coast.

“It’s like an old ocean liner. I think we’re trying to turn the ship around and get it going, and we’re in the process of turning it around..”