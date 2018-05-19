The closer you get to post time the less likely the odds are to change much because there is more money in the pool.
In the last hour, only Tenfold’s odds changed from 21-1 to 22-1. Otherwise everyone stayed the same.
Justify remains the 1-2 favorite with Good Magic at 5-1.
As if from a scene of an old John Carpenter movie, a heavy fog covered Pimlico Race Course in less than 15 minutes.
It doesn’t appear that the fog will make the race less safe for the jockeys and horses, but it is definitely an impediment for spectators hoping to watch the horses run their race.
The 10th race, the first run after the fog arrived, forced fans on the frontstretch to watch the race on television monitors or the giant video boards.
There has been one change in the odds in the last hour, as Diamond King ticked up a point to 15-1. Otherwise, the board is a rock of consistency.
Justify remains the 1-2 favorite.
Here’s where things stand at about 4 p.m. in Baltimore (1 p.m. in Los Angeles).
It was exactly a year ago when it became public that the Stronach Group was sending its fix-it guy, Tim Ritvo, to Santa Anita to try and improve the racetrack. There has been a learning curve, but Ritvo said Saturday on Preakness Day that he’s good with the progress.
“We’re bullish on Santa Anita,” he said. “It should be the gem of the West Coast.
“It’s like an old ocean liner. I think we’re trying to turn the ship around and get it going, and we’re in the process of turning it around..”
As has been the pattern all day, there’s not been a lot of change in the last hour of betting on the Preakness Stakes.
Sporting Chance went from 18-1 to 19-1, and Diamond King went from 15-1 to 14-1. Tenfold also jumped to 21-1.
Everything else has stayed the same.
The rain has moved to a light drizzle at Pimlico Race Course, but the track is not salvageable. It’s current condition is listed as sloppy, which means you can see puddles and it’s likely the drying process hasn’t started.
It may be coincidence or simply track bias, but no horse has come from far off the lead to win. If that’s the case, the track would favor Justify, who has shown a propensity to go to or near the lead.
Through eight races, no horse has made up more than three lengths. Now, some of the fields have been as small as four horses because of scratches when all but one of the races on the turf were moved to dirt.
