The rain has moved to a light drizzle at Pimlico Race Course, but the track is not salvageable. It’s current condition is listed as sloppy, which means you can see puddles and it’s likely the drying process hasn’t started.

It may be coincidence or simply track bias, but no horse has come from far off the lead to win. If that’s the case, the track would favor Justify, who has shown a propensity to go to or near the lead.

Through eight races, no horse has made up more than three lengths. Now, some of the fields have been as small as four horses because of scratches when all but one of the races on the turf were moved to dirt.