It's always fun to speculate about what would have happened if, almost a half-century ago when Bob Baffert called Wayne Lukas for a job, Lukas would have said yes.

"I asked him for a job one time out of high school, and he turned me down," Baffert said. "I tell him, 'I'm sure glad you turned me down because you'd be taking all the credit for this.' But he probably would have fired me after two weeks because he works way too hard.”