Get updates and analysis live from London with Los Angeles Times reporter Lance Pugmire for the heavyweight championship fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.
The fight starts around 2 p.m. Pacific time, but check back beforehand for behind-the-scenes updates live from ringside.
Joshua vs. Klitschko Round 1:Uneventful round goes to Joshua
A lot of feeling out in the first round. Anthony Joshua lands the first good punch of the fight with a right. And quickly, Wladimir Klitschko is in a clinch.
The crowd is still cheering loudly even though there isn't much action. Joshua with a nice left although it didn't do too much damage.
Joshua a little more active and Klitschko seems content to just wait for his shot. Uneventful first round, but it'll go to Joshua.
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Joshua