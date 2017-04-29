Joshua vs. Klitschko Round 1:Uneventful round goes to Joshua

A lot of feeling out in the first round. Anthony Joshua lands the first good punch of the fight with a right. And quickly, Wladimir Klitschko is in a clinch.

The crowd is still cheering loudly even though there isn't much action. Joshua with a nice left although it didn't do too much damage.

Joshua a little more active and Klitschko seems content to just wait for his shot. Uneventful first round, but it'll go to Joshua.

L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Joshua