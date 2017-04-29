Klitschko seems content letting Joshua throw more punches. Perhaps his age and experience are keeping him from extending himself too much in the first couple of rounds.

It's a jabfest right now and Joshua continues to be a little more active. A lot of feeling each other out right now. You get the feeling one punch will decide this fight.

Pretty boring round, but another slight edge to Joshua.

L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Joshua (20-18 Joshua)