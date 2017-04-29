Get updates and analysis live from London with Los Angeles Times reporter Lance Pugmire for the heavyweight championship fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.
The fight starts around 2 p.m. Pacific time, but check back beforehand for behind-the-scenes updates live from ringside.
Joshua vs. Klitschko: Round 2 Another close round to Joshua
Klitschko seems content letting Joshua throw more punches. Perhaps his age and experience are keeping him from extending himself too much in the first couple of rounds.
It's a jabfest right now and Joshua continues to be a little more active. A lot of feeling each other out right now. You get the feeling one punch will decide this fight.
Pretty boring round, but another slight edge to Joshua.
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Joshua (20-18 Joshua)