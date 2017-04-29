Get updates and analysis live from London with Los Angeles Times reporter Lance Pugmire for the heavyweight championship fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.
The fight starts around 2 p.m. Pacific time, but check back beforehand for behind-the-scenes updates live from ringside.
Joshua vs. Klitschko: Round 4: Klitschko wins close round
Klitschko landed the first big punch of the fight to open the round. Joshua has responded with the a nice right as well.
A lot of dancing around, mixed in with an occasional clinch. This may be Kltischko's best round, but still not much action.
L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Klitschko (39-37 Joshua)