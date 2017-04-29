Politics
Sports

Get updates and analysis live from London with Los Angeles Times reporter Lance Pugmire for the heavyweight championship fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.

The fight starts around 2 p.m. Pacific time, but check back beforehand for behind-the-scenes updates live from ringside.

Joshua vs. Klitschko: Round 4: Klitschko wins close round

Klitschko landed the first big punch of the fight to open the round. Joshua has responded with the a nice right as well. 

A lot of dancing around, mixed in with an occasional clinch. This may be Kltischko's best round, but still not much action. 

L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Klitschko (39-37 Joshua)

