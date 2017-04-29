Joshua knocks down Klitschko with a furious combination to start the round. Klitschko gets up, but he is cut and hurt.

The fight is officially on. Klitschko trying to fight back and landed a nice left hook. Johsua looks a bit winded midway through the round. This is where his experience pays off.

Both fighters in the middle of the now, ring just landing big punches. Best round by far, one of the better rounds of the year. Both fighters look tired. Just great stuff right now.

Amazing round.

L.A. Times Card: 10-9 Joshua (49-46 Joshua)